Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jake Evans going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Evans scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Evans has no points on the power play.
- Evans averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|11:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 6-3
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
