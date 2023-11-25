The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) will face each other in a clash of Sun Belt foes at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22

James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22 James Madison has won eight of the nine games it was favored on the moneyline this season (88.9%).

The Dukes have a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

This season, Coastal Carolina has won four out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Chanticleers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+8)



Coastal Carolina (+8) Against the spread, James Madison is 7-4-0 this year.

The Dukes have been favored by 8 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In 11 games played Coastal Carolina has recorded eight wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have been underdogs by 8 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, six of James Madison's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

In the Coastal Carolina's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.

The point total for the contest of 50.5 is 12.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (33.3 points per game) and Coastal Carolina (29.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 48 Implied Total AVG 31.5 35.5 26.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 56.3 57.2 Implied Total AVG 32.9 34.2 31.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-0 2-2

