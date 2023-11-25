Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jesse Ylonen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Ylonen has no points on the power play.
- Ylonen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:16
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|7:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|7:22
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
