On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jesse Ylonen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Ylonen has no points on the power play.
  • Ylonen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2
10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

