Should you bet on Juraj Slafkovsky to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

  • Slafkovsky has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.