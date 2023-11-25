Should you bet on Juraj Slafkovsky to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

