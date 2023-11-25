Can we expect Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Los Angeles Kings at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

