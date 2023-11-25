Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
Can we expect Kaiden Guhle lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Los Angeles Kings at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Guhle stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Guhle has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 6-3
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
