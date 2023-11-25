Canadiens vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 25
The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings have won four games in a row.
The Canadiens are 4-6-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 28 goals while giving up 35 in that period. On 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (17.1%).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey game.
Canadiens vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens (9-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 6-2-8 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Montreal has earned 12 points (6-3-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Canadiens recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).
- This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 10 games and registered nine points with a record of 4-5-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-1-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|4th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|6th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|14th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|18.67%
|21st
|2nd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.84%
|30th
Canadiens vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
