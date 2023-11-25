The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings have won four games in a row.

The Canadiens are 4-6-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 28 goals while giving up 35 in that period. On 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (17.1%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey game.

Canadiens vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-275)

Kings (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (9-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 6-2-8 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Montreal has earned 12 points (6-3-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).

This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 10 games and registered nine points with a record of 4-5-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.1 26th 6th 28.2 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 18.67% 21st 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 72.84% 30th

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

