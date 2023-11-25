Can we anticipate Matthew Poitras lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • Poitras has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Poitras averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

