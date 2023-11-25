Should you wager on Michael Matheson to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • In five of 20 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Matheson has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.
  • Matheson's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 25:09 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 28:06 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:23 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

