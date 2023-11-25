Michael Matheson will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Matheson in the Canadiens-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Michael Matheson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 24:53 on the ice per game.

In five of 20 games this year, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Matheson has a point in 11 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Matheson has an assist in eight of 20 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Matheson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 20 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

