The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
  • Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.