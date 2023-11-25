Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
Should you bet on Nicholas Suzuki to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suzuki stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|19:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.