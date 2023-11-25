Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Suzuki in that upcoming Canadiens-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 20:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In six of 20 games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 20 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Suzuki hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Suzuki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 20 Games 2 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

