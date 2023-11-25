When the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Pavel Zacha score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in seven of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Zacha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 40 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.