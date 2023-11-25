The Boston Bruins, including Pavel Zacha, will be in action Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Fancy a wager on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha's plus-minus this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is +8.

Zacha has a goal in seven of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 19 games this year, Zacha has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zacha has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

