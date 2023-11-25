For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

  • Monahan has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • On the power play, Monahan has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Monahan averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:40 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

