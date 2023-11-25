Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- Monahan has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- On the power play, Monahan has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- Monahan averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.