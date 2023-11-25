Sean Monahan will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Monahan's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Monahan vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Monahan has a goal in six of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Monahan has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 20 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Monahan Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+27) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 20 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

