Nicholls State, Incarnate Word, Week 13 Southland Football Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 21-16 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 45-24 vs Houston Christian
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: W 52-27 vs McNeese
4. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 21-16 vs Nicholls State
5. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: L 45-24 vs Incarnate Word
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: L 52-14 vs SE Louisiana
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 52-27 vs Lamar
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
