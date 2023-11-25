Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 25?
Will Tanner Pearson light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- Pearson has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Pearson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Pearson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 6-3
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
