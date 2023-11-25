The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Trent Frederic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In four of 19 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • Frederic averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 40 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

