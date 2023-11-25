How to Watch Vermont vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
- This season, Vermont has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
- The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 289th.
- The Catamounts average 12.3 more points per game (79.5) than the Braves allow (67.2).
- Vermont is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).
- The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
- At home, Vermont sunk 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 78-68
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Liberty
|L 71-61
|HTC Center
|11/22/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 106-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
