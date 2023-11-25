The Bradley Braves (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
  • This season, Vermont has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 289th.
  • The Catamounts average 12.3 more points per game (79.5) than the Braves allow (67.2).
  • Vermont is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).
  • The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
  • At home, Vermont sunk 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Saint Louis W 78-68 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Liberty L 71-61 HTC Center
11/22/2023 NVU-Johnson W 106-57 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
11/29/2023 Dartmouth - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Yale - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

