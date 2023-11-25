The Bradley Braves (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

This season, Vermont has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 289th.

The Catamounts average 12.3 more points per game (79.5) than the Braves allow (67.2).

Vermont is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Vermont scored 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).

The Catamounts allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.6) last season.

At home, Vermont sunk 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule