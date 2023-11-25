The Bradley Braves (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Vermont matchup in this article.

Vermont vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Vermont has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Bradley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

