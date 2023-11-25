Saturday's game features the Bradley Braves (5-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) matching up at Carver Arena (on November 25) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 win for Bradley.

The matchup has no set line.

Vermont vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Vermont vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Vermont 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-7.1)

Bradley (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Bradley is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Vermont's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Braves are 4-1-0 and the Catamounts are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.5 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Vermont wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It records 32.8 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.

Vermont knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 per game its opponents make, at a 30.6% rate.

Vermont has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing eight per game (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (307th in college basketball).

