Vermont vs. Bradley November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (2-0) will meet the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Vermont vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|8.9
|5th
