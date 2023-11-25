The Bradley Braves (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vermont vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -5.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Vermont has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 131.5 points.

Vermont has a 138.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 7.3 more points than this game's total.

Vermont has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Vermont has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Catamounts have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vermont has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Vermont vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 80% 74.8 154.3 67.2 126.5 138.7 Vermont 3 75% 79.5 154.3 59.3 126.5 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts score an average of 79.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 67.2 the Braves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Vermont is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vermont vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 4-1-0 2-0 4-1-0 Vermont 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Vermont vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Vermont 15-1 Home Record 13-1 8-5 Away Record 9-6 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.