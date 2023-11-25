Vermont vs. Western Kentucky November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) face the Vermont Catamounts (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.
Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Vermont Players to Watch
- Emma Utterback: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Olson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Bella Vito: 4.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nikola Priede: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
