Saturday's game at Hertz Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) going head-to-head against the Vermont Catamounts (3-2) at 11:00 AM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a win for Western Kentucky by a score of 61-56, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Catamounts enter this matchup after a 54-51 loss to North Carolina on Friday.

Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 61, Vermont 56

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Vermont is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

The Catamounts have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 210) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 295) on November 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 43.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

16.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 43.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Anna Olson: 10.8 PTS, 60.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 60.6 FG% Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Bella Vito: 4.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

4.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Nikola Priede: 4.4 PTS, 64.3 FG%

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game to rank 314th in college basketball and are giving up 51.2 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.

