Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game at Hertz Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) going head-to-head against the Vermont Catamounts (3-2) at 11:00 AM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a win for Western Kentucky by a score of 61-56, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Catamounts enter this matchup after a 54-51 loss to North Carolina on Friday.
Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
Vermont vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 61, Vermont 56
Other America East Predictions
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Vermont is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
- The Catamounts have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).
Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 210) on November 17
- 60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 295) on November 6
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 AST, 43.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Anna Olson: 10.8 PTS, 60.6 FG%
- Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Bella Vito: 4.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Nikola Priede: 4.4 PTS, 64.3 FG%
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game to rank 314th in college basketball and are giving up 51.2 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.
