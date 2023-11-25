Week 13 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Southland teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Nicholls State vs. Southern Illinois
Week 13 Southland Results
Southern Illinois 35 Nicholls State 0
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (12-for-22, 168 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Romeir Elliott (9 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: D'Ante' Cox (6 TAR, 3 REC, 63 YDS)
Nicholls State Leaders
- Passing: Pat McQuaide (12-for-26, 127 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylon Spears (10 ATT, 44 YDS)
- Receiving: David Robinson Jr. (9 TAR, 5 REC, 65 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Illinois
|Nicholls State
|358
|Total Yards
|252
|181
|Passing Yards
|177
|177
|Rushing Yards
|75
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's Southland Games
