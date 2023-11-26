The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Bills game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Bills vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bills have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Eagles have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 10 games this season, the Eagles have been outscored in the second quarter six times and won four times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging 7.7 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After 11 games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent seven times.

In 10 games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in that quarter.

Bills vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Bills have been leading after the first half in six games (5-1 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in five games (1-4).

In 10 games this season, the Eagles have led after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half five times.

2nd Half

The Bills have lost the second half three times and won in the second half eight times in 11 games this season.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (7-0 in those contests), lost the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.2 points on average in the second half.

