On Sunday, November 26 at 4:25 PM ET, the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Our computer model predicts that the Eagles will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Eagles rank 15th in scoring defense this year (21.2 points allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 27.3 points per game. From an offensive perspective, the Bills are generating 372.2 total yards per game (sixth-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (314.6 total yards given up per game).

Bills vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-3) Under (48.5) Eagles 26, Bills 21

Bills Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bills.

Buffalo has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In Buffalo's 11 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Bills games average 45.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 62.3% chance to win.

Philadelphia has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Eagles are 5-2-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

In Philadelphia's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Eagles games this season.

Bills vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 27.3 21.2 31.8 24.8 24.3 18.8 Buffalo 26.7 17.3 28.3 16.0 24.0 19.5

