Bills vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 12
A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a matchup between a pair of the biggest offensive stars in football.
Check out the player props for the top performers in this outing between the Eagles and the Bills.
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|259.5 (-113)
|29.5 (-113)
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|78.5 (-113)
|Latavius Murray
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|James Cook
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Khalil Shakir
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|85.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|249.5 (-113)
|37.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-130)
