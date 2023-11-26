The Buffalo Bills' (6-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) currently features four players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 26 from Lincoln Financial Field.

The Bills are coming off of a 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

The Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent outing, winning 21-17.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Rapp S Neck Out Taron Johnson CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Dane Jackson CB Concussion Out Trent Sherfield WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Andre Swift RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Julio Jones WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Questionable Justin Evans S Knee Out Milton Williams DT Concussion Out Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Out DeVonta Smith WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Brown WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Out

Other Week 12 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Bills Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Bills rank sixth in the NFL (372.2 total yards per game) and 10th defensively (314.6 total yards allowed per contest).

The Bills have been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 17.3 points per game (fifth-best). On offense, they rank sixth by posting 26.7 points per game.

With 254.5 passing yards per game on offense, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 204.2 passing yards per contest.

Buffalo ranks 11th in the NFL with 117.7 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 16th with 110.5 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

After forcing 19 turnovers (third in NFL) and turning the ball over 19 times (24th in NFL) this season, the Bills own the 15th-ranked turnover margin of 0.

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Bills (+135)

Eagles (-160), Bills (+135) Total: 48.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.