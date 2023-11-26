The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) host the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field and will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Eagles and Bills can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Bills vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 3 48.5 -160 +135

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points just twice this season.

Buffalo has a 45.6-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bills have covered the spread four times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Bills lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +135 moneyline set for this game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia has an average point total of 46.0 in their contests this year, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread six times this season (6-2-2).

The Eagles have won 88.9% of their games as moneyline favorites (8-1).

Philadelphia is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Bills Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 27.3 7 21.2 12 46.0 4 10 Bills 26.7 5 17.3 6 45.6 2 11

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

The Bills have not hit the over in their past three contests.

The Eagles have scored a total of 61 more points than their opponents this year (6.1 per game), and the Bills have outscored opponents by 104 points (9.4 per game).

Eagles

In its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

Philadelphia has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 61 points this season (6.1 points per game), and the Bills have put up 104 more points than their opponents (9.4 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 45.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.3 25.0 ATS Record 4-7-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.0 47.4 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.3 25.0 ATS Record 6-2-2 2-1-1 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

