The Boston Celtics (7-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Derrick White averages 15 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 2 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young provides 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game for the Hawks.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 1 block.

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Celtics Hawks 120.2 Points Avg. 120.3 106.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117 47.4% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.1% Three Point % 35.4%

