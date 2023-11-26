Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others in the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks matchup at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 27.8 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (29.5).

He has grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.4 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.1 less than his prop total on Sunday (24.5).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Sunday's prop bet.

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159) 9.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26 points Young scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average of 2.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Young averages 10.6 assists, 1.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Young's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Dejounte Murray's 20.9 points per game average is 1.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

