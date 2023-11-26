Sunday's contest at Whittemore Center has the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) matching up with the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 62-50 win, as our model heavily favors New Hampshire.

The Big Green's last game on Tuesday ended in a 65-41 victory over Keene State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 62, Dartmouth 50

Other Ivy League Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Green were outscored by 15.6 points per game last season (scoring 53.7 points per game to rank 344th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball) and had a -437 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Dartmouth averaged 50.3 points per game in Ivy League play, and 53.7 overall.

At home, the Big Green averaged 52.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 55.0.

At home, Dartmouth conceded 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.