The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) hope to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Whittemore Center.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

The Big Green's 55.3 points per game are 5.0 fewer points than the 60.3 the Wildcats allow.

New Hampshire has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.3 points.

The Wildcats put up 50.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 55.7 the Big Green give up.

New Hampshire has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 55.7 points.

The Wildcats are making 30.0% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Big Green allow to opponents (34.8%).

The Big Green make 35.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dartmouth Schedule