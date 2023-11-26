In the Week 12 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Deonte Harris hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has 13 catches for 113 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 19 times, and puts up 10.3 yards per contest.

Harris, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 0 0 0

Rep Deonte Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.