DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up with the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Parker's stats on this page.

Rep DeVante Parker and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Parker's season stats include 158 yards on 15 receptions (10.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times.

Keep an eye on Parker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Matthew Slater (LP/ankle): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 15 158 46 0 10.5

Parker Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.