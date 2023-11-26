Gabriel Davis has a good matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles allow 248.1 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Davis has collected 490 receiving yards on 33 catches with five touchdowns this campaign, averaging 49 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Eagles

Davis vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Davis will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles allow 248.1 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Davis has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Davis has 14.4% of his team's target share (55 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (30th in NFL play), racking up 490 yards on 55 passes thrown his way.

Davis has a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (14.7% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Davis has been targeted eight times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

