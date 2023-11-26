The Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in a Week 12 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Gabriel Davis hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis' 33 grabs have yielded 490 yards (49 per game) and five TDs. He has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Davis has registered a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0

