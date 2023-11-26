Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 113-96 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Tatum posted 26 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.8 26.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.6 PRA -- 40.8 39.6 PR -- 36.7 35 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

Tatum has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 22.1% and 23.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 8.6 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 121.7 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Hawks give up 28.5 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/27/2023 40 30 14 7 4 2 1 4/25/2023 38 19 8 8 1 1 0 4/23/2023 39 31 7 4 4 3 0 4/21/2023 40 29 10 5 4 0 2 4/18/2023 40 29 10 6 5 1 1 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.