Josh Allen will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Allen, who has amassed 2,875 passing yards (261.4 per game) this year, has connected on 69.6% of his throws, with 22 TDs and 12 picks. Allen also has carried the ball 53 times for 261 yards and seven scores, compiling up 23.7 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Eagles

Allen vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed four opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Nine players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Philadelphia in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

The 248.1 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 259.5 (-115)

259.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities this year.

The Bills have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen's 7.5 yards per attempt rank eighth in the league.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has 85.3% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (29).

Allen has attempted 48 passes in the red zone (45.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has gone over his rushing yards total in 27.3% of his opportunities (three of 11 games).

Allen has a rushing touchdown in seven games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 17 carries in the red zone (29.3% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 15-for-26 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 26-for-38 / 258 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

