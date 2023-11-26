All eyes will be on QBs Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen when the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) and Buffalo Bills (6-5) square off on November 26. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Allen this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 11 Games Played 10 69.6% Completion % 68.5% 2,875 (261.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,497 (249.7) 22 Touchdowns 15 12 Interceptions 9 261 (23.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 345 (34.5) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 21.2 points allowed per game and 11th with 324.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,481 passing yards allowed (248.1 per game).

Against the run, the Eagles rank No. 1 in the NFL with 76.5 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank first in rushing TDs allowed (three).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.2%. It is 25th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 62.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Bills square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.2 per game) and 11th in total yards allowed (324.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,481 (248.1 per game). It also ranks eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).

Against the run, the Eagles rank No. 1 in the NFL with 76.5 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank first in rushing TDs allowed (three).

On defense, Philadelphia ranks 27th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 43.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 25th at 62.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.