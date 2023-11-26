New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 236.6 per game.

Smith-Schuster has a 149-yard year thus far (18.6 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 22 balls on 34 targets.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Giants

Smith-Schuster vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 236.6 passing yards the Giants yield per outing makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Giants have allowed 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 18th among NFL defenses.

Patriots Player Previews

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

Smith-Schuster has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of eight games this season.

Smith-Schuster has 9.7% of his team's target share (34 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 4.4 yards per target (131st in NFL).

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Smith-Schuster has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

