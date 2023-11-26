When the New England Patriots and the New York Giants go head to head in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will JuJu Smith-Schuster find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster has caught 22 balls (on 34 targets) for 149 yards (18.6 per game) and one score this campaign.

Smith-Schuster, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0

