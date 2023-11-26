Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 248.1 per game.

Shakir has 363 receiving yards on 22 grabs (25 targets), with two TDs, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Shakir vs. the Eagles

Shakir vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 248.1 yards per outing this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this year, the Eagles have conceded 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.1 per game. That ranks 30th in the NFL.

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Shakir Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shakir has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Shakir has 6.5% of his team's target share (25 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has 363 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank second in league play with 14.5 yards per target.

Shakir has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (5.9% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

