Latavius Murray has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles give up 76.5 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Murray, on 61 carries, has generated 250 rushing yards (22.7 ypg). He has scored three TDs on the ground. In addition, Murray has compiled 80 receiving yards (7.3 ypg) on 13 catches.

Murray vs. the Eagles

Murray vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games The Eagles defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Murray will face the NFL's best rush defense this week. The Eagles concede 76.5 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this season, the Eagles have allowed three passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.3 per game. That ranks first in NFL play.

Bills Player Previews

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

The Bills, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

He has handled 20.9% of his team's 292 rushing attempts this season (61).

Murray has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.8% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 17 red zone carries for 29.3% of the team share (his team runs on 54.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

