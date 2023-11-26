Will Latavius Murray cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Murray has 61 carries for 250 yards (22.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Murray also has 80 receiving yards on 13 catches (7.3 yards per game) ..

Murray has scored a rushing TD in three games (of 11 games played).

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 9 68 1 2 1 0 Week 11 Jets 10 35 0 0 0 0

