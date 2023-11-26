Mike Gesicki will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots play the New York Giants in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gesicki has 21 receptions (30 targets) for 182 yards and one score, averaging 18.2 yards per game this year.

Gesicki vs. the Giants

Gesicki vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants surrender 236.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense ranks 18th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Gesicki Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Gesicki has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Gesicki has been targeted on 30 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (8.6% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times, averaging 6.1 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Gesicki, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

With four red zone targets, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

