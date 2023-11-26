The New York Giants (3-8) host a struggling New England Patriots (2-8) team on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (with best bets available). The Patriots have lost three straight games.

When is Patriots vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Patriots favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.
  • The Patriots have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.
  • The Patriots have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).
  • New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.
  • This season, the Giants have been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.
  • This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (+4)
  • The Patriots have covered the spread just twice over 10 games with a set spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread three times this year (3-7-1).
  • New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (34)
  • These teams average a combined 27.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.
  • The Patriots and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 15.7 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this matchup.
  • The Patriots have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).
  • Three of the Giants' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 48.2 3 22.9 0

Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
8 81.4 1 20.3 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

