Best Bets, Odds for the Patriots vs. Giants Game – Week 12
The New York Giants (3-8) host a struggling New England Patriots (2-8) team on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (with best bets available). The Patriots have lost three straight games.
When is Patriots vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Patriots favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.
- The Patriots have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.
- The Patriots have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).
- New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.
- This season, the Giants have been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.
- This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+4)
- The Patriots have covered the spread just twice over 10 games with a set spread.
- The Giants have covered the spread three times this year (3-7-1).
- New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34)
- These teams average a combined 27.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.
- The Patriots and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 15.7 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this matchup.
- The Patriots have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).
- Three of the Giants' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).
Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|48.2
|3
|22.9
|0
Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|81.4
|1
|20.3
|4
